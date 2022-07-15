Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 159.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,134 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.23% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSII. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSII. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

HSII opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $283.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.59 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

