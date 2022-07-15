Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Lowered to $45.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HP. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.65.

Shares of HP opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,520,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 767,791 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 742,643 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 643.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 843,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,992,000 after acquiring an additional 730,029 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

