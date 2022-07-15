Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Shares of PFC stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $74.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.74%.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $25,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,915.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Premier Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.