Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,117 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,874,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,340,000 after purchasing an additional 48,636 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,876,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,050,000 after purchasing an additional 173,874 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,535,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 40,871 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,814,000 after buying an additional 385,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $20.66 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOMB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $514,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

