Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,050 Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWP opened at $76.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.46. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $73.75 and a 52-week high of $88.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.514 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

