Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $201.67 billion, a PE ratio of -203.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($107.04) to £110 ($130.83) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($121.31) to £111 ($132.02) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($124.88) to £115 ($136.77) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

