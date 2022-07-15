Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,540 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

PB opened at $66.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $80.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.60 per share, with a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PB. StockNews.com lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

