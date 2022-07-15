Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,796 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

TOWN stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91. TowneBank has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.97.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $165.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

