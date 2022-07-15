Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

