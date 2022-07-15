Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,226 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Community Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,133,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 2,163.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Scott Johnson bought 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,018.61. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,646.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $28.97 on Friday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 32.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

