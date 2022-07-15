Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 15,395 Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Waterstone Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 307,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

