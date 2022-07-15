Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,838 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,838 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5,790.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

SASR stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $122.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SASR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.