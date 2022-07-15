Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,877,000 after purchasing an additional 579,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,705,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,933,000 after buying an additional 199,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,281,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,519,000 after buying an additional 390,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,839,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,198,000 after buying an additional 153,903 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,944,000 after buying an additional 1,247,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.03.

Shares of FR opened at $46.52 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

