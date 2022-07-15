Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.75. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $44.58.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

HOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.62.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.