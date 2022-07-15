Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,207.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,247.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,526.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,244.22.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

