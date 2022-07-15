Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAF. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $805,769,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,999,000 after purchasing an additional 634,833 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,962,000 after purchasing an additional 228,233 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,696,000 after purchasing an additional 212,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 269,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,106,000 after purchasing an additional 198,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.47. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $81.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

