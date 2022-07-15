Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $274,000 Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 50,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

BKI opened at $62.36 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.88.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.