Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $289,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $167.47 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.56.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

