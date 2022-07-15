Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $8.46 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.83. The stock has a market cap of $317.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

