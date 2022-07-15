Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MFC opened at $16.72 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

