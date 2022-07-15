Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $224,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

A stock opened at $115.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.44.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

