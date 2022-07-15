Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $228,000 in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.79, for a total value of $1,460,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,332,485.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,694 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,986. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $496.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $530.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.08 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

