Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $265,000 in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000.

Shares of PXE opened at $24.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

