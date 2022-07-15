Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,631 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,693,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,937,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,295 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 11.2% in the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,611,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after purchasing an additional 765,314 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $37,653,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,598,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after purchasing an additional 561,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

