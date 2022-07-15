Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 52,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEA opened at $19.10 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

