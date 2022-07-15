Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $225,000 Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.12.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.
In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
