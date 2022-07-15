Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKFN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,803.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,872.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $65.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.71. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $85.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

