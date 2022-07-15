Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,354,000 after buying an additional 157,627 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,334,000 after acquiring an additional 229,273 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,879,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,178,000 after acquiring an additional 90,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other United Bankshares news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. bought 7,776 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $690,715.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBSI stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

United Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.