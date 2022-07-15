Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 105 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EFX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.43.

EFX stock opened at $189.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.85. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

