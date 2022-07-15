Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,413 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,107 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBCI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $219.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

