Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 205 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.16.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

