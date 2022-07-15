Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 246 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 97.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,494,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,567,000 after buying an additional 83,551 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 66.5% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $73.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $142.55.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -16.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.44.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

