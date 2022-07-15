Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,837 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 7,663.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 79.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 553,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 603,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.85 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $73,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,306.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BUSE shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Busey Profile (Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.