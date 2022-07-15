Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,856 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRAY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $66.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

