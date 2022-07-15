Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 275,172 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 158,752 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $661,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after buying an additional 81,820 shares during the last quarter.

VVR stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

