Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,236,000 after purchasing an additional 73,327 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,952,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,506,000 after acquiring an additional 148,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,282,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,701,000 after acquiring an additional 47,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,244,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after acquiring an additional 409,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 6,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 32.46%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

