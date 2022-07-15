Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Conn’s worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 68,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $4,704,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,068,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 399,850 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONN stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $217.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.44.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Conn’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Conn’s to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Conn’s (Get Rating)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

