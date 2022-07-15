Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $214.27 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $351.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

