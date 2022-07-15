Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,788,000 after purchasing an additional 309,083 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,303,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 981,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 792,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,070,000 after purchasing an additional 184,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Lennar by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 769,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,422,000 after purchasing an additional 74,753 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.27%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

