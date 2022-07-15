Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,414 Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAI. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 54,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 75,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAI opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $17.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

