Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,563 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in International Paper by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 144,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 28,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in International Paper by 71.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

