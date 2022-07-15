Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 281 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPX stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.32. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

