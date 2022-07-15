Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,498 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.