Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 38 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $2,471,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $514.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.15 and a fifty-two week high of $656.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.80.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 45.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

