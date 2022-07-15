Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,946 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 23,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.51.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

