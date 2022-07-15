Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 12.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,430,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,243,000 after purchasing an additional 286,341 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE OMI opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $49.11.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at $783,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

