Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,889 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.50 and a beta of 1.12. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 1,375.00%.

CTRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

