Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 930 Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000.

PXI stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $53.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

