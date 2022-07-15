Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 937 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Dropbox by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,876,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 51,380 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 175,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 63,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of DBX opened at $21.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $55,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 558,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,474,900.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $247,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,651.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,836 shares of company stock worth $1,999,668 in the last three months. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.