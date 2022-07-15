Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $256,000 Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Exponent by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.66. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.97 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About Exponent (Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.